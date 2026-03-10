Two arrested after shootout in Delhi businessman murder case

Two suspects in the Delhi businessman murder case have been arrested after a dramatic police shootout in Rohini, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two suspects wanted for the murder of a businessman in Bawana, Delhi, have been arrested after a police encounter.

The suspects, Mohammad Irfan and Aishwarya Pandey, were apprehended in Rohini following a brief exchange of fire with the police.

Both suspects sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and are receiving medical treatment.

A pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle were seized from the arrested individuals in connection with the Delhi businessman murder case.

Two persons wanted for the murder of a businessman in outer north Delhi's Bawana were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the police in the Rohini area, an official said on Tuesday.

The encounter occurred in Rohini, Sector 34, when police intercepted the suspects following specific inputs about their movement.

According to police, the accused -- Mohammad Irfan and Aishwarya Pandey -- had been on the run for nearly a month after allegedly being involved in the killing of a trader in Bawana.

The Police Encounter

"When the police team tried to stop the suspects, they allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape. The police team retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire," a senior police officer said.

During the encounter, both the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were overpowered by the police personnel. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Another senior police officer said that a pistol, several cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from the arrested accused.