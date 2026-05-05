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Teen Arrested In Red Fort Stabbing Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 15:52 IST

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A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for a stabbing near the Red Fort after the victim refused to give him money for drugs, highlighting the link between drug addiction and violent crime.

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing a teenager near Red Fort after the victim refused to provide money for drugs.
  • The accused was apprehended in Haridwar after being on the run following the Red Fort stabbing incident.
  • The teenager is also implicated in a separate attempted murder case at Jama Masjid police station.
  • The accused admitted to attacking the victim with a paper cutter after an argument over drug money.

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly attacking a teenager with a paper cutter near the Red Fort area last month after the victim refused to give him money for drugs, an official said on Tuesday.

The juvenile, who had been absconding after the incident, was also found to be involved in another attempt to murder case registered at Jama Masjid police station, they said.

 

Details of the Red Fort Stabbing Incident

The case came to light on April 5 when police received information from LNJP Hospital about a 17-year-old boy, a resident of Nangloi, who had been admitted with serious injuries.

The victim had sustained sharp wounds on his neck and abdomen and was unfit to give a statement, the police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim quarrelled with an unidentified boy at Parade Ground near the Red Fort, following which he was attacked. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered.

Arrest and Investigation of the Accused

A team was constituted to trace the accused, which analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified a suspect seen fleeing the spot. The boy was later identified with the help of local intelligence as a vagabond frequenting the Chandni Chowk area, police said.

Despite multiple raids in Delhi and adjoining areas, the accused remained untraceable. Subsequently, his mobile number was tracked, and technical surveillance led police to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

On April 29, the police team conducted a raid in a village in Haridwar and apprehended the juvenile after sustained efforts, an officer said.

Confession and Further Attacks

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had been living in the Chandni Chowk area for the past two years and was addicted to drugs. On the night of April 4, he allegedly got into an argument with the victim after the latter refused to give him money and slapped him. Enraged, he attacked the boy with a paper cutter, inflicting multiple injuries.

The police said the accused later attacked another person near the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the same night before fleeing to Haridwar.

He also disposed of the weapon and clothes by throwing them from a moving train to evade arrest, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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