Delhi Man Arrested After Deadly Scissors Attack Over Debt



Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 23:36 IST

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi after a fatal scissors attack stemming from a heated argument over a monetary dispute, leaving one dead and another seriously injured.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Seemapuri, Delhi, for allegedly stabbing two individuals with scissors following a dispute over money.
  • One of the victims died from his injuries, leading to murder charges against the accused.
  • Police used CCTV footage and local intelligence to track down and apprehend the suspect quickly.
  • The accused has a prior criminal record, with previous cases of assault registered against him.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two persons with a pair of scissors during a quarrel over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, killing one of the victims and severely injuring the other, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a PCR call on March 8 reported a quarrel in New Seemapuri area.

 

The accused, Javed alias Gunda, allegedly had an altercation with Rakibul (26) and Aamir (27) -- both residents of New Seemapuri -- over a monetary dispute, during which he attacked both men with a pair of scissors, inflicting serious injuries on them, police said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior police officer said.

Aamir later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which relevant sections for murder were added to the FIR, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, police examined footage from several CCTV cameras in the area, in which the suspect was seen fleeing after the incident. The footage showed the accused entering a slum cluster in New Seemapuri, officials said.

Using local intelligence and technical surveillance, police tracked down Javed and apprehended him from the area within hours of the crime, they said.

Police also recovered the pair of scissors used in the attack as well as the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident.

Accused's Background

Police said Javed, a resident of New Seemapuri, is illiterate and has previous criminal involvement. He has been previously booked in two cases related to causing hurt and assault registered at Seemapuri police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
