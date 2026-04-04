Delhi: Teens Arrested in Fatal Stabbing Over Petty Debt

Three juveniles have been arrested in Delhi for the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man following a petty dispute over a £4 debt, raising concerns about youth violence and social media influence.

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Key Points Three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man to death in Dayalpur, Delhi.

The stabbing occurred after a dispute over a debt of Rs 400 (approximately £4).

The accused juveniles filmed the attack and uploaded the video online, prompting investigation into social media's role.

Police recovered three knives used in the stabbing from the juveniles.

The accused appeared to be influenced by a recent Bollywood movie, according to police sources.

Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man to death in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area following a dispute over Rs 400, an official said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Kaif, a resident of New Mustafabad, was attacked on Friday evening by persons known to him.

He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said that a case was registered. Subsequently, crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence.

Investigation and Arrests

"Teams worked on various leads, and based on the information gathered, three juveniles aged about 16 years were apprehended," the officer said.

During interrogation, the minors, all aged around 16 years, revealed that Kaif had borrowed Rs 400 from them, which had led to an ongoing altercation.

"The argument escalated on the day of the incident, culminating in the fatal stabbing," the officer said.

At their instance, three knives used in the commission of the offence were recovered, police said.

Social Media and Bollywood Influence

The source also said that they are probing the role of social media in the case after police found that the accused had filmed the attack and uploaded the video online.

He also said the accused appeared to be influenced by a recent Bollywood movie. Further investigation is underway.