Delhi Stabbing: Juveniles Held After Youth Attacked Over Dispute

In Delhi, a youth was grievously injured in a stabbing attack allegedly carried out by three juveniles seeking revenge for a past dispute, leading to their apprehension by police.

Key Points An 18-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area.

Three juveniles, aged 15-16, have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing.

The attack was allegedly motivated by a past dispute where the juveniles were beaten by the victim.

Police recovered two knives allegedly used in the stabbing from the juveniles.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

A youth sustained grievous injuries after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times in outernorth Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area over a past dispute, with police apprehending three juveniles in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 8.08 pm on April 7 reporting that a young man had been stabbed in Mangal Bazar Chowk in Bhalswa Dairy area.

The injured, identified as Amit (18), was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by his brother and later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for further treatment.

"Amit sustained multiple stab injuries on his hand, stomach and back. Police said injuries on his back were inflicted while he was attempting to flee from the attackers," the officer said.

Based on the statement and medical examination, a case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station and investigation was taken up.

Investigation and Arrests

Police said three juveniles, aged between 15 and 16 years, were apprehended. Two knives allegedly used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

"During interrogation, the juveniles revealed that they were previously friends with the victim but had fallen out around four months ago after a dispute in which they were beaten by him. Seeking revenge, they planned the attack and had been looking for Amit," the officer said.

On April 7 evening, they spotted Amit, intercepted him and stabbed him repeatedly when he tried to escape. Further investigation is underway, police added.