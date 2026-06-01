Teenager Dies After Being Shot In Delhi Eatery

A 17-year-old boy tragically died after being shot in the head at a Delhi eatery, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about safety in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head at an eatery in Delhi's Amar Colony following an altercation.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the investigation and invoked murder charges.

Police have arrested two individuals, including a 16-year-old, and detained a juvenile in connection with the shooting.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a confrontation after the accused allegedly harassed a female friend of the victim.

The victim's family is demanding strict action and harsh punishment for those involved in the fatal shooting in Delhi.

A 17-year-old boy's fight for survival ended on Monday when he succumbed to a gunshot injury to the head, nearly a week after he was shot at an eatery in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, police said.

The victim had been on ventilator support since the shooting on May 27 and passed away around 11.45 am.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which had taken over the investigation in the case, invoked murder charges in the FIR, a police officer told PTI.

Arrests Made In Delhi Shooting Investigation

A 16-year-old boy, the alleged shooter, was apprehended by police from Okhla in the early hours of May 28 and an automatic pistol was recovered from his possession. In a fresh development, police have arrested another accused, identified as Jai Kumar, in connection with the case.

"With the latest arrest, two persons have been arrested, and one juvenile has been detained so far," a senior police officer said.

Police had earlier identified two more persons, aged 17 and 18, allegedly involved in the incident. Both are residents of Okhla and have criminal backgrounds, police said.

Details Emerge About The Amar Colony Incident

Investigators are also probing the background of the apprehended juvenile, who is the son of a realtor, police sources said.

The incident took place on the evening of May 27 when Sai went to an eatery with a female friend after appearing for his Class 12 examination.

According to the victim's family, a group of boys allegedly passed remarks at the girl, leading to a confrontation. They claimed the accused left the spot and returned shortly afterwards with a firearm, assaulted the victim and shot him in his temple.

The victim's father said his son had gone out with friends after appearing for his exams when the incident occurred.

"The accused first misbehaved with a girl who was with my son. When he objected, they started harassing him as well. He tried to avoid confrontation, but they shot him. Since then, he has been in a coma, and now he is no more," he said.

Family Demands Justice After Fatal Shooting

Demanding strict action against those involved, he asserted, "The accused should be given the harshest punishment. If we are not safe in Delhi, where will we be safe? My son was a very good boy. He only went to school and his tuition classes and nowhere else."

Police said the altercation may have been triggered after one of the accused brushed past the victim's chair.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 7.50 pm, and the injured teenager was rushed to the hospital by his friend.

Doctors had informed the family that a bullet was lodged in his brain and he remained in critical condition throughout treatment.

Police sources said the apprehended juvenile was also allegedly involved in another shooting incident reported in Kalkaji last year. He is suspected of posing as a relative of a politician and moving around the Amar Colony area.

The victim, an only child, lived with his family in south Delhi. His father runs a laundry shop in the Chattarpur area while his grandfather operates another shop in South Extension, relatives said.