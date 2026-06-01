Delhi Teenager Dies After Amar Colony Shooting

A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Delhi's Amar Colony, prompting a murder investigation and raising concerns about safety in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 17-year-old Sai Kumar died after being shot in the head in Delhi's Amar Colony.

A 16-year-old has been apprehended in connection with the Amar Colony shooting, and police recovered a pistol.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is adding murder charges to the FIR in the Amar Colony shooting case.

The Amar Colony shooting incident reportedly began after the accused made remarks towards the victim's female friend, leading to a confrontation.

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head at an eatery in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony last week succumbed to injuries on Monday, police said.

Sai Kumar, who had been on ventilator support since the May 27 shooting, died around 11.45 am, they said.

Murder Investigation Launched in Delhi Shooting

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which had taken over investigation in the case, is now expected to add sections pertaining to murder in the FIR, a senior police officer said.

A 16-year-old boy, the accused shooter, was apprehended by police from Okhla on early May 28, and an automatic pistol was recovered from his possession, officials had said.

Police have also identified two more persons, aged 17 and 18, allegedly involved in the incident. Both are residents of Okhla and have criminal backgrounds, he said.

Details of the Amar Colony Shooting Incident

Investigators are probing the background of the apprehended juvenile, the son of a realtor, police sources said.

The incident took place on May 27 evening when Sai went to an Amar Colony eatery with a female friend after appearing for his Class 12 examination.

According to the victim's family, a group of three boys allegedly passed remarks at the girl, leading to a confrontation. They said the accused left the spot and returned shortly afterwards with a firearm, and assaulted Sai before shooting him in his temple.

Sunil Kumar, Sai's father, said his son had gone out with friends after appearing for his Class 12 examinations when the incident occurred.

"The accused first misbehaved with a girl who was with my son. When Sai objected, they started harassing him as well. He tried to avoid confrontation, but they shot him. Since then, he had been in a coma and now he is no more," Kumar said.

Family Demands Justice After Teen's Death

Demanding strict action against those involved, he said, "The accused should be given the harshest punishment. If we are not safe in Delhi, where will we be safe? My son was a very good boy. He only went to school and his tuition classes and nowhere else. We still do not know exactly how many people were involved, but the police have told us there were five to six persons."

Police said the altercation may have been triggered after one of the accused brushed past the victim's chair.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 7.50 pm and the injured teenager was rushed to a hospital by his friend.

Doctors had informed the family that a bullet was lodged in Sai's brain and he remained in critical condition throughout treatment.

Accused Had Previous Shooting Incident

Police sources said the apprehended juvenile was also allegedly involved in another shooting incident reported in Kalkaji last year. He is suspected of posing as a relative of a politician and moving around Amar Colony area.

A complaint had also been lodged against him two months ago for allegedly misusing the politician's name, sources claimed.

Sai, an only child, lived with his family in south Delhi. His father runs a laundry shop in the Chittaranjan Park area while his grandfather operates another shop in South Extension, relatives said.