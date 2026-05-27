Delhi Teenager Arrested After Restaurant Shooting Incident

A teenager has been arrested in Delhi after a shooting in an Amar Colony restaurant left a student critically injured following an argument over alleged harassment.

Key Points A 16-year-old has been arrested for shooting a 17-year-old student in an Amar Colony restaurant after an argument.

The victim, a Class 12 student, is in critical condition with a head injury and is on ventilator support at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The shooting occurred after the victim objected to the accused allegedly staring at his female friend.

Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, an automatic pistol, and are searching for two remaining suspects.

Investigators are also probing a possible link to a previous altercation involving the victim at his school.

Police apprehended a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday for shooting a 17-year-old student at a restaurant in Amar Colony after the victim objected to the accused allegedly staring at his female friend, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim, a Class 12 student, sustained a bullet injury to the head and remains in critical condition at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is on ventilator support, police said.

Locals and restaurant staff initially took the student to Moolchand Hospital, officials said.

Restaurant Altercation Leads To Shooting

According to investigators, the teenager had gone to a restaurant in the Amar Colony market with his friends, including a girl, when three boys arrived in a car and allegedly stared at the girl while they were having snacks there.

The victim objected to their behaviour, leading to a verbal altercation between the two groups, police said.

Though the matter initially appeared to have subsided, one of the accused allegedly went to the car after about four to five minutes, took out a pistol and shot the teenager in the head before fleeing the spot along with his associates, police said.

Arrest and Investigation Details

The juvenile accused was apprehended on Tuesday night from the Okhla area by the Crime Branch, they said, adding that the weapon used in the crime, an automatic pistol, has also been recovered.

Police received information about the incident around 7:54 pm on Tuesday.

Sources said police are also probing another angle linked to a previous altercation involving the victim at his school with another student to ascertain whether the shooting stemmed from earlier enmity.

The victim had reportedly secured admission to the school under the EWS category, sources said.

Accused and Victim Background

The apprehended juvenile resides in the Okhla area and studies in Class 12, police said.

He lives with his father, brother and grandfather, police said.

Sources claimed the minor's name had also surfaced around one-and-a-half years ago in a firing incident reported in the Amar Colony area, and investigators are verifying his possible involvement in that case as well.

The victim lives with his family in Chhatarpur and had recently come to stay with his grandparents in the Moth Masjid area, sources said.

His father runs a laundry business while his mother is a homemaker.

Ongoing Efforts

Police said several teams are working to trace the two remaining accused.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage from the restaurant and nearby areas to establish the sequence of events and trace the route the assailants used to escape.

A purported six-second video of the incident showing three accused fleeing the spot has also surfaced on social media, police said.