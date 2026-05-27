Minor Arrested After Delhi Restaurant Shooting

A minor has been apprehended after a shooting in a Delhi restaurant left a teenager critically injured following an argument over a chair bump, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A minor has been arrested for shooting a 17-year-old in an Amar Colony restaurant in Delhi.

The shooting occurred after the victim objected to a youth bumping into his chair.

The victim is in critical condition and on ventilator support at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the escape route of the assailants.

A minor boy has been apprehended for shooting at a 17-year-old student at a restaurant in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area after the victim objected to a youth brushing past his chair, police said on Wednesday.

Arrest and Investigation Details

The juvenile accused was apprehended during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

The victim was initially rushed to the Moolchand Hospital and later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remains in critical condition and is on ventilator support, police said.

Police received information about the incident at 7.54 pm on Tuesday.

Sequence of Events Leading to the Shooting

According to investigators, the teenager had gone to the eatery along with his friends, including a girl, when a group of boys walked past their table.

"During the movement, one of the boys touched the victim's chair. The victim objected and asked him to walk properly," a police officer said.

The group initially left the restaurant but returned after around five minutes. One of them then allegedly opened fire at the teenager before fleeing from the spot, the officer said.

Ongoing Investigation and Aftermath

Police said the victim's father runs a laundry business in the Chattarpur Enclave area.

Multiple police teams were formed to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident, an officer said.

CCTV footage from the restaurant and nearby areas is being scanned to establish the sequence of events and trace the escape route used by the assailants, police added.

The injured boy is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.