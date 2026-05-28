Delhi Police Investigate Shooting Of Teenager In Amar Colony

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the Amar Colony shooting of a 17-year-old, critically injured after a confrontation at a local eatery.

Key Points Delhi Police Crime Branch is now investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old in Amar Colony.

The victim, Sai Kumar, is in critical condition at AIIMS Trauma Centre after being shot near his temple.

A 16-year-old suspect has been apprehended with an automatic pistol.

Police are investigating the background of the apprehended juvenile, including a previous shooting incident and alleged misuse of a politician's name.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the shooting of a 17-year-old boy at an eatery in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, officials said on Thursday.

The teenager, critical after the shooting, continues to battle for life at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Teen Suspect Apprehended in Amar Colony Shooting

A 16-year-old boy, alleged to be the shooter, was apprehended by police from Okhla in the early hours of Wednesday with an automatic pistol in his possession, officials said.

The police have identified the two more persons, aged 17 and 18, allegedly involved in the incident. Both are residents of Okhla and have criminal backgrounds, sources said.

Investigators are probing the background of the apprehended juvenile, a realtor's son, sources added.

Details of the Shooting Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim, Sai Kumar, went to an Amar Colony eatery with a female friend after giving his class 12 exam.

According to the victim's family, a group of three boys allegedly passed some remarks at the girl, leading to a confrontation. They alleged that the accused left the spot before returning moments after with a firearm, and assaulting Sai and shooting him near his temple.

However, the police said the altercation may have started after one of the accused brushed past the victim's chair.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 7.54 pm. The injured teenager was rushed to hospital by his friend.

Investigation and Background

Sai is on ventilator support with a bullet lodged in his brain, family members said.

Police sources said the apprehended juvenile was also involved in another shooting incident reported in Kalkaji last year. He allegedly used to pose as a relative of a politician and move around the Amar Colony area.

Two months ago, a complaint was lodged against him for allegedly misusing the politician's name, sources claimed.

Sai, an only child, lives with his family in south Delhi. His father runs a laundry shop in Chittaranjan Park area while his grandfather operates another shop in South Extension, relatives said.

The Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage from the locality and questioning witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events and motive behind the attack.