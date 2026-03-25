HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Jharkhand Police Cracked 'Digital Arrest' Extortion Case

How Jharkhand Police Cracked 'Digital Arrest' Extortion Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 15:26 IST

x

Jharkhand Police have arrested a man in connection with a cyber extortion case involving 'digital arrest', highlighting the growing threat of online fraud targeting vulnerable individuals.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand CID arrested a man from Darbhanga, Bihar, for allegedly extorting over Rs 10 lakh from an elderly person.
  • The accused used 'digital arrest', impersonating law enforcement to coerce the victim into transferring money.
  • The SIM cards used in the cybercrime were fraudulently obtained, highlighting the sophistication of the operation.
  • Police investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the cybercrime gang involved in the 'digital arrest' scheme.
  • 'Digital arrest' is a method used by cybercriminals to extort money from individuals by impersonating law enforcement officials.

The Jharkhand CID has arrested a man from Darbhanga in Bihar for allegedly extorting over Rs 10 lakh from an elderly person, after placing him under 'digital arrest', officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, posing as officials from law enforcement agencies, "intimidated and coerced the victim" into transferring the amount into various bank accounts, they said.

 

The police action was based on a case registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in Ranchi on February 25 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

"In connection with the case, the man was arrested from Darbhanga in Bihar on Tuesday morning," a CID officer said.

"The SIM cards used in the case were procured fraudulently by the accused and subsequently utilised by cybercriminals to perpetrate the fraud. Investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the gang," he said.

Understanding 'Digital Arrest'

'Digital arrest' is a method used by cybercriminals to extort money from individuals by impersonating law enforcement officials, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Three Arrested in Delhi for Facilitating 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
Three Arrested in Delhi for Facilitating 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
Kochi Cyber Police Recovers Majority of Funds Stolen in Digital Arrest Scam
Kochi Cyber Police Recovers Majority of Funds Stolen in Digital Arrest Scam
How Kochi Police Recovered ₹1 Crore in Online Fraud Case
How Kochi Police Recovered ₹1 Crore in Online Fraud Case
Cyberfraudsters Dupe Thane Man of ₹1.56 Crore with 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Cyberfraudsters Dupe Thane Man of ₹1.56 Crore with 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Man poses as 'Justice Chandrachud', dupes woman of Rs 3.7 crore
Man poses as 'Justice Chandrachud', dupes woman of Rs 3.7 crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Casual Yet Gorgeous: Malaika Sets Style Goals Again0:01

Casual Yet Gorgeous: Malaika Sets Style Goals Again

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look 1:06

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look

No Gas, No Earnings: Auto Drivers Face Long Queues in Telangana3:29

No Gas, No Earnings: Auto Drivers Face Long Queues in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO