How Jharkhand Police Cracked 'Digital Arrest' Extortion Case

Jharkhand Police have arrested a man in connection with a cyber extortion case involving 'digital arrest', highlighting the growing threat of online fraud targeting vulnerable individuals.

Key Points Jharkhand CID arrested a man from Darbhanga, Bihar, for allegedly extorting over Rs 10 lakh from an elderly person.

The accused used 'digital arrest', impersonating law enforcement to coerce the victim into transferring money.

The SIM cards used in the cybercrime were fraudulently obtained, highlighting the sophistication of the operation.

Police investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the cybercrime gang involved in the 'digital arrest' scheme.

'Digital arrest' is a method used by cybercriminals to extort money from individuals by impersonating law enforcement officials.

The Jharkhand CID has arrested a man from Darbhanga in Bihar for allegedly extorting over Rs 10 lakh from an elderly person, after placing him under 'digital arrest', officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, posing as officials from law enforcement agencies, "intimidated and coerced the victim" into transferring the amount into various bank accounts, they said.

The police action was based on a case registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in Ranchi on February 25 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

"In connection with the case, the man was arrested from Darbhanga in Bihar on Tuesday morning," a CID officer said.

"The SIM cards used in the case were procured fraudulently by the accused and subsequently utilised by cybercriminals to perpetrate the fraud. Investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the gang," he said.

Understanding 'Digital Arrest'

'Digital arrest' is a method used by cybercriminals to extort money from individuals by impersonating law enforcement officials, officials said.