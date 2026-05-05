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Delhi Man Arrested In Rs 1.2 Lakh UPI Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 15:10 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 32-year-old man involved in a sophisticated mobile phone theft and UPI fraud scheme, recovering over Rs 1.2 lakh in fraudulent transactions.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest a 32-year-old man for mobile phone theft and fraudulent UPI transactions.
  • The fraud involved unauthorised UPI transactions amounting to over Rs 1.2 lakh.
  • Investigation used cyber forensics and ground intelligence to trace the fraud network.
  • The defrauded money was routed through multiple local merchant accounts.
  • The accused, Kushagra Ahuja, was apprehended near Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a mobile phone theft case linked to fraudulent UPI transactions worth over Rs 1.2 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Unauthorised UPI Transactions Lead To Investigation

The case pertains to an e-FIR registered at IGI Airport Metro police station after a mobile phone was stolen and subsequently used to carry out multiple unauthorised UPI transactions amounting to Rs 1,20,390, he said.

 

Police said the investigation relied on a multi-layered approach combining advanced cyber forensic tools with ground intelligence. An end-to-end analysis of 11 suspicious UPI transactions was carried out, along with profiling and physical verification of beneficiaries.

Tracing The Fraud Network

The probe revealed that the defrauded money was rapidly routed through multiple local merchant accounts, indicating a structured and well-planned fraud network, a senior police officer said.

During technical surveillance, one of the key beneficiaries, identified as Neetu from Haryana's Safidon, was traced and examined. Her questioning led police to the prime accused, Kushagra Ahuja.

Accused Evaded Arrest By Changing Locations

The accused had no fixed residence and frequently changed locations to evade arrest, making the investigation challenging. Multiple raids were conducted across Delhi and the National Capital Region based on technical inputs and surveillance.

On May 1, specific intelligence inputs indicated his presence near Kashmere Gate in north Delhi. Acting swiftly, police teams launched a focused operation and apprehended Ahuja after an intensive search near the ISBT area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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