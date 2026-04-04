Man Nabbed for Duping Delhi Woman in Job Scam

A Ghaziabad man has been arrested for a job application scam that defrauded a Delhi woman of over Rs 1.51 lakh, highlighting the growing threat of online job-related fraud.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Ghaziabad man was arrested for allegedly defrauding a Delhi woman of over Rs 1.51 lakh through a fake job application.

The victim was tricked into clicking a malicious link, compromising her phone and leading to unauthorised bank transactions.

Police traced the fraudulent transactions to an account linked to the accused, who worked as a customer service provider for a bank.

The accused claimed an unidentified person used his facility to deposit and withdraw the defrauded money.

Investigators warn of fraudsters using social media to offer fake job opportunities and malicious links to steal banking credentials.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly cheating a Delhi woman of more than Rs 1.51 lakh on the pretext of filing a job application, police said on Saturday.

Accused Keshav Kumar Karn, a resident of Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony, was apprehended by a team from the Cyber police station in Shahdara district. A mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered from his possession, officials said.

According to police, the case was registered on November 13, 2025, following a complaint from a woman resident of East Rohtash Nagar, who reported being duped through a fraudulent job offer.

The victim was asked to register via a link sent to her mobile phone. On clicking it, her phone was compromised, following which eight unauthorised transactions were carried out from her bank account, resulting in a loss of Rs 1,51,018, police said.

The complainant reported the incident on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, after which an FIR was registered and investigation initiated.

Investigation and Arrest

During the probe, police analysed bank transactions and found that Rs 10,000 from the defrauded amount were transferred to a bank account linked to Khoda Colony. The account was traced to Karn, leading to his arrest.

Police said when the team reached to apprehend him, the accused attempted to flee but was caught after a brief chase.

During interrogation, Karn revealed that he worked as a customer service provider (CSP) for a bank and had opened the account in his own name. He claimed that an unidentified person used his CSP facility to deposit around Rs 1.3 lakh in multiple transactions, including the cheated amount, and the money was later withdrawn from an ATM.

He further told police that he destroyed the ATM card after withdrawing the cash in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Modus Operandi of Job Scams

Investigators said fraudsters typically approach victims through social media platforms, offer fake work-from-home or job opportunities and send malicious links to gain access to their devices and banking credentials, before siphoning off money through mule accounts.

Further investigation in the case is underway.