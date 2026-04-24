HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Man Held For Rs 2 Crore Cyber Fraud In Odisha

Delhi Man Held For Rs 2 Crore Cyber Fraud In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 20:07 IST

x

A Delhi man has been arrested by Odisha CID for allegedly defrauding a Bhubaneswar resident of over Rs 2 crore through a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme involving promises of high investment returns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man from New Delhi has been arrested for allegedly defrauding an Odisha resident of over Rs 2 crore.
  • The accused posed as a financial expert and promised high returns on investments.
  • The victim transferred Rs 2.06 crore to multiple beneficiary accounts.
  • The arrest was made by the Odisha Crime Branch in the Dwarka area of New Delhi.

The Odisha CID has arrested a man from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Bhubaneswar-based person of over Rs 2 crore in a cyber fraud case, officials said on Friday.

Details of the Cyber Fraud Case

The accused, 56, is a resident of Janak Puri in West Delhi.

 

According to the police, the complainant was contacted by unidentified cyber fraudsters in December 2024.

They posed as financial experts and allegedly lured the complainant with promises of high returns on investments, a police officer said.

The complainant was made to transfer a total amount of Rs 2.06 crore from three bank accounts to five beneficiary accounts from December 2024 to March 2025, he said.

Investigation and Arrest

The victim had lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station in March 2025.

A team from the Odisha Crime Branch carried out a raid at Dwarka area in New Delhi and arrested the accused, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Odisha Police Nab Suspect in Rs 12.33 Crore Online Investment Scam
Odisha Police Nab Suspect in Rs 12.33 Crore Online Investment Scam
Delhi Men Arrested Over Fake Online Trading Scheme
Delhi Men Arrested Over Fake Online Trading Scheme
Delhi Police Nab Two in Online Investment Fraud Case Involving ₹21 Lakh
Delhi Police Nab Two in Online Investment Fraud Case Involving ₹21 Lakh
Delhi Police Bust Online Investment Fraud Ring, Two Arrested
Delhi Police Bust Online Investment Fraud Ring, Two Arrested
Delhi Police Nab Two in Cyber Investment Fraud Cases Involving Over Rs 74 Lakh
Delhi Police Nab Two in Cyber Investment Fraud Cases Involving Over Rs 74 Lakh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Pop icon Rihanna grabs spotlight as she lands in Mumbai0:53

Pop icon Rihanna grabs spotlight as she lands in Mumbai

Gen Naravane breaks silence on Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric on his leaked memoir controversy7:34

Gen Naravane breaks silence on Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric on...

WATCH: Modi takes boat ride in Hooghly River1:32

WATCH: Modi takes boat ride in Hooghly River

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO