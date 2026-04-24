Delhi Man Held For Rs 2 Crore Cyber Fraud In Odisha

A Delhi man has been arrested by Odisha CID for allegedly defrauding a Bhubaneswar resident of over Rs 2 crore through a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme involving promises of high investment returns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man from New Delhi has been arrested for allegedly defrauding an Odisha resident of over Rs 2 crore.

The accused posed as a financial expert and promised high returns on investments.

The victim transferred Rs 2.06 crore to multiple beneficiary accounts.

The arrest was made by the Odisha Crime Branch in the Dwarka area of New Delhi.

The Odisha CID has arrested a man from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Bhubaneswar-based person of over Rs 2 crore in a cyber fraud case, officials said on Friday.

Details of the Cyber Fraud Case

The accused, 56, is a resident of Janak Puri in West Delhi.

According to the police, the complainant was contacted by unidentified cyber fraudsters in December 2024.

They posed as financial experts and allegedly lured the complainant with promises of high returns on investments, a police officer said.

The complainant was made to transfer a total amount of Rs 2.06 crore from three bank accounts to five beneficiary accounts from December 2024 to March 2025, he said.

Investigation and Arrest

The victim had lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station in March 2025.

A team from the Odisha Crime Branch carried out a raid at Dwarka area in New Delhi and arrested the accused, the officer said.