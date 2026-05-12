Two Juveniles Held In Delhi Stabbing Case

Delhi Police have arrested two juveniles in Gokalpuri for stabbing two individuals following a long-standing dispute, highlighting concerns over youth crime in the capital.

Key Points Delhi Police apprehended two juveniles, both 17, in connection with a stabbing in Gokalpuri.

The stabbing incident occurred due to an old dispute between the accused and the victims.

The victims, Rahul (18) and Vijay (23), were stabbed near a dairy outlet in Gokalpuri.

Police recovered two knives used in the stabbing from the juveniles.

Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles in connection with the stabbing of two people in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area over an old dispute, an official said on Tuesday.

The two juveniles, both aged 17 years, were apprehended in connection with the attempt-to-murder case registered after the attack took place on Monday evening, he said.

Investigation Reveals Old Dispute Motive

During sustained questioning, the accused said an old dispute with the victims had led to the attack.

"At their instance, two knives used in the offence were also recovered," the police officer said.

Details of the Gokalpuri Stabbing Incident

The stabbing incident was reported near a dairy outlet in the Gokalpuri area on Monday. By the time police reached the spot, the injured had already been rushed to the GTB Hospital.

The victims were identified as Rahul (18) and Vijay (23), both residents of Sanjay Colony in Gokalpuri. Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.