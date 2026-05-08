Three Juveniles Held Over Delhi Stabbing: What We Know

Delhi police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with an attempted murder case in Swaroop Nagar, revealing a history of rivalry and escalating tensions.

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Key Points Three juveniles, aged 15-16, were apprehended in connection with an attempted murder in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.

The juveniles were caught near Rohini Sector-18 metro station based on a tip-off and CCTV footage analysis.

A blood-stained knife, allegedly used in the attack, was recovered from one of the apprehended juveniles.

The attack stemmed from an old rivalry between the juveniles and the victim, escalating after repeated altercations.

Three juveniles were apprehended in connection with an attempt to murder case in outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

The accused, aged between 15 and 16, all residents of Delhi, were apprehended near Rohini Sector-18 metro station on Thursday, he said.

Breakthrough in Delhi Stabbing Investigation

According to the police, the breakthrough came after the team analysed CCTV footage related to the stabbing incident, in which a man sustained grievous injuries on May 6.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near the metro station and apprehended the three juveniles while they were allegedly on their way to meet an associate," said the police officer.

During the search, a blood-stained knife allegedly used in the attack was recovered from one of the juveniles.

Motive Behind the Attempted Murder

During interrogation, the juveniles disclosed that the attack stemmed from an old rivalry with the victim and his associate that began around 11 months ago following a quarrel.

Police said repeated altercations had taken place between the two groups, but tensions escalated again a few days before the incident.

On May 6, the three juveniles allegedly searched for the victim, Afridi, and attacked him with knives after spotting him alone near a shop in Swaroop Nagar.

Police said further investigation is underway.