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Delhi Police Bust Illegal Cigarette Racket, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 10, 2026 14:53 IST

Delhi Police have seized a large quantity of illegal imported cigarettes and arrested two individuals in Chawri Bazar, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the trade of prohibited goods.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police seized over 1.5 lakh illegal imported cigarettes in Chawri Bazar.
  • Two individuals, Mohammad Tausif and Junaid Ahmed, were arrested in connection with the illegal cigarette operation.
  • The seized cigarettes, worth approximately Rs 15 lakh, lacked mandatory health warnings.
  • Raids were conducted at a shop and godown in Fatehpuri based on specific information received.
  • An FIR has been registered, and further investigation into the illegal cigarette network is underway.

Delhi Police has seized more than 1.50 lakh prohibited imported cigarettes worth around Rs 15 lakh from central Delhi's Chawri Bazar area and arrested two persons, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Tausif (44), and Junaid Ahmed (35).

 

Illegal Cigarette Operation Uncovered

According to the police, specific information was received on May 6 regarding illegal storage and wholesale supply of imported cigarettes in Chawri Bazar.

Acting on the input, simultaneous raids were conducted at a shop and a nearby godown in Fatehpuri. During the operation, police recovered a total of 1,53,840 imported cigarettes of premium international brands, a senior police officer said.

Cigarettes Lacked Mandatory Health Warnings

The cigarette packets did not carry the mandatory statutory health warnings prescribed under Indian law, making them illegal for sale and distribution, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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