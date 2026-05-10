Delhi Police Bust Illegal Cigarette Racket, Two Arrested

Delhi Police have seized a large quantity of illegal imported cigarettes and arrested two individuals in Chawri Bazar, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the trade of prohibited goods.

Key Points Delhi Police seized over 1.5 lakh illegal imported cigarettes in Chawri Bazar.

Two individuals, Mohammad Tausif and Junaid Ahmed, were arrested in connection with the illegal cigarette operation.

The seized cigarettes, worth approximately Rs 15 lakh, lacked mandatory health warnings.

Raids were conducted at a shop and godown in Fatehpuri based on specific information received.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation into the illegal cigarette network is underway.

Delhi Police has seized more than 1.50 lakh prohibited imported cigarettes worth around Rs 15 lakh from central Delhi's Chawri Bazar area and arrested two persons, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Tausif (44), and Junaid Ahmed (35).

Illegal Cigarette Operation Uncovered

According to the police, specific information was received on May 6 regarding illegal storage and wholesale supply of imported cigarettes in Chawri Bazar.

Acting on the input, simultaneous raids were conducted at a shop and a nearby godown in Fatehpuri. During the operation, police recovered a total of 1,53,840 imported cigarettes of premium international brands, a senior police officer said.

Cigarettes Lacked Mandatory Health Warnings

The cigarette packets did not carry the mandatory statutory health warnings prescribed under Indian law, making them illegal for sale and distribution, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.