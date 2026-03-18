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Illegal LPG Cylinder Storage Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 18:01 IST

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal LPG cylinder storage unit in Rajpur Khurd, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 223 cylinders, ensuring greater public safety.

Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police dismantle an illegal LPG cylinder storage unit in Rajpur Khurd, arresting two individuals.
  • Authorities seized 223 LPG cylinders, including domestic and commercial types, from the unlicensed facility.
  • The illegal storage posed a significant safety hazard to nearby residents due to the lack of safety measures.
  • The accused failed to provide valid documentation for storing the large quantity of LPG cylinders.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Essential Commodities Act, with further investigation ongoing.

The Delhi Police has busted an illegal LPG cylinder storage unit in south Delhi's Rajpur Khurd, arresting two persons and seizing 223 cylinders from the premises, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Hitesh Rathi, 38, and Arvind Kumar, 40, were allegedly operating the facility without valid licence or authorisation, they added.

 

Acting on specific intelligence, police raided a plot in Rajpur Khurd village on Tuesday. During the search, they recovered 223 Indane LPG cylinders, including 16 filled and 45 empty domestic cylinders, and 162 empty commercial cylinders, officials said.

An electronic weighing machine and eight safety caps were also seized from the location, they added.

Safety Concerns and Legal Action

Police said the premises were being used as an illegal storage facility, adding that stockpiling such large number of LPG cylinders without proper safety measures posed serious risk to nearby residents.

The accused failed to produce any valid documents or satisfactory explanation for storing the cylinders, they said.

Officials from the food and supplies department and Indane Gas representatives were called to verify and count the seized LPG cylinders, police said.

A case has been registered in this connection at Maidan Garhi police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Essential Commodities Act, and further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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