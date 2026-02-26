HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Nabbed with Smuggled Cigarettes in Delhi

Man Nabbed with Smuggled Cigarettes in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 19:14 IST

x

A 51-year-old man was apprehended in Delhi with illegal imported cigarettes worth Rs 40 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the smuggling and sale of contraband goods in the region.

Key Points

  • A 51-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for possessing illegal imported cigarettes.
  • The seized cigarettes are worth approximately Rs 40 lakh and lack mandatory health warnings.
  • The accused had been involved in the unauthorized sale and distribution of imported cigarettes for six years.
  • He procured the cigarettes from Patparganj Industrial Area and supplied them to Haryana and Punjab.

A 51-year-old man was apprehended with illegal imported cigarettes worth around Rs 40 lakh in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Aggarwal, a resident of Ambala in Haryana, was intercepted by a team following a tip-off, he said.

 

According to the police, information was received on February 6 that a man was carrying a large quantity of contraband imported cigarettes in a tempo parked in Khoya Mandi area near Kashmere Gate.

Acting on the input, a team conducted a raid at the spot and apprehended the accused. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 10 plastic bags containing 30 cartons with a total of three lakh sticks of imported cigarettes.

"The cigarettes are prohibited in India as they do not carry the mandatory health warning on the packaging as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A case was registered at Kashmere Gate police station and further investigation was taken up," the officer added.

Investigation and Modus Operandi

During interrogation, Aggarwal told police that he had been involved in the unauthorised sale and distribution of such imported cigarettes for the past six years. He used to procure the stock from the Patparganj Industrial Area in Delhi and supply it to different parts of Haryana and Punjab due to the high demand.

"On the day of his apprehension, he had allegedly purchased the consignment in the morning and hired a tempo up to Mori Gate. However, due to no entry restrictions, he got stranded at Khoya Mandi and was waiting for the restrictions to be lifted so that he could transport the goods out of Delhi, when he was caught," police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecrimesAgainstWomen

RELATED STORIES

Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport
Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport
Delhi smog: How to save yourself
Delhi smog: How to save yourself
Dreadful! 53% smokers in India under 30
Dreadful! 53% smokers in India under 30
Heart attack: The silent killer that took Anant Bajaj's life
Heart attack: The silent killer that took Anant Bajaj's life
Delhi double murder: Woman, daughter found stuffed in bed box; kin at large
Delhi double murder: Woman, daughter found stuffed in bed box; kin at large

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716 Cr Pali Hill Mansion Seized by ED1:15

Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716 Cr Pali Hill Mansion Seized by ED

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the public2:59

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the...

Heartwarming Moment: Japanese Child Pays Reverence by Touching Yogi's Feet1:42

Heartwarming Moment: Japanese Child Pays Reverence by...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO