Delhi Police Crackdown: Assets of Notorious Criminal Frozen

In a major crackdown on organised crime, Delhi Police have frozen assets worth around Rs 5 crore belonging to a notorious criminal, disrupting his illegal gambling network and financial operations.

Key Points Delhi Police have frozen approximately Rs 5 crore in assets linked to Jitender alias Jeetu, a known criminal involved in organised crime.

The assets, including properties, luxury vehicles, and bank accounts, are suspected to be proceeds from illegal activities like gambling.

Jitender, already facing multiple criminal charges, including murder and violations under the Arms Act, was previously externed from Delhi.

The Rohini court ordered the freezing of assets after Jitender failed to provide legitimate documentation for the properties.

Authorities have taken steps to prevent the sale or transfer of the frozen assets without court approval, aiming to dismantle the criminal's financial network.

The Delhi Police has frozen illegally acquired assets worth around Rs 5 crore belonging to a notorious criminal from northwest Delhi as part of its crackdown on organised crime, an official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken against Jitender alias Jeetu, declared a bad character (BC) of Bharat Nagar police station and suspected of running a well-organised illegal gambling network, she said.

According to the police, they unearthed a significant financial trail during the investigation, linking multiple immovable properties, luxury vehicles and bank accounts to proceeds from illegal activities.

A case was registered in 2025 against Jitender and his wife Jyoti, who was allegedly acting as a conduit for laundering illicit wealth by acquiring properties in her name.

Investigation Details and Asset Seizure

"During the probe, police identified at least 10 immovable properties in Bunkar Colony and surrounding areas, along with two high-end vehicles, all suspected to have been purchased using proceeds of crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said in the statement.

She said multiple bank accounts linked to different financial institutions, which are also part of the network, have been frozen following court orders.

Police said an application seeking attachment and freezing of the assets was moved before the Rohini court. After the accused failed to provide satisfactory documents to justify the legitimacy of the properties, the court ordered the freezing of both movable and immovable assets.

Authorities have also informed the district administration, transport department and banks to ensure that no sale, purchase or transfer of the attached properties takes place without prior court approval, police added.

Background of the Accused

Jitender, who has been involved in at least 15 criminal cases since 2004, is facing multiple cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and violations under the Arms Act.

He was externed from Delhi earlier this year due to his involvement in organised crime.

Police said the action aims to dismantle the financial backbone.

Further investigation is underway.