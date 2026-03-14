Delhi Police Nab Gang Associate Linked to Murder and Extortion

A key associate of the notorious Kapil Sangwan gang, wanted for murder and extortion, has been apprehended in Haryana following a tip-off, marking a significant victory for Delhi Police.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lucky alias Bhawani, a 26-year-old associate of the Kapil Sangwan gang, has been arrested in Haryana.

The accused was wanted in connection with a firing case and is allegedly involved in a 2021 murder orchestrated by the gang.

Lucky is accused of participating in a daylight murder of a rival gang member in Ujwa village.

Police received a tip-off about Lucky's attempt to reconnect with gang members while visiting Ambala jail.

Lucky faces multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and robbery across Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

A 26-year-old man, allegedly associated with the Kapil Sangwan gang and involved in multiple criminal cases, has been arrested from the Mahendergarh district of Haryana, a Delhi police official said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Lucky alias Bhawani, had been absconding from trial in a firing case registered in Delhi's Bijwasan area, and non-bailable warrants as well as proclamation proceedings had been issued against him by a Dwarka court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the accused is a habitual offender and a close associate of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.

Details of the Alleged Crimes

"In 2021, the accused, on the instructions of gang leader Kapil Sangwan, allegedly participated in a daylight murder in Ujwa village in southwest Delhi in which a rival gang member was shot dead," he said.

Police said Lucky was also involved in a firing incident in the Bijwasan area aimed at extorting money.

The Arrest

On March 11, police received information that the accused was visiting Ambala jail to meet his associate, Dharmender Rana, and was trying to reconnect with members of the gang.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team conducted raids and eventually traced him to his native village in Mahendergarh district, where he was apprehended, officials said. He was produced before a court in Dwarka and sent to judicial custody.

Police said Lucky had earlier been arrested in Delhi and Rajasthan and was released from jail in December 2025. After his release, he allegedly attempted to contact Kapil Sangwan to arrange money and resume gang-related activities, they claimed.

Officials said that Lucky is involved in multiple cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and offences under the Arms Act, registered in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.