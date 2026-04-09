Delhi Pit Death Case: Police File Chargesheet Against Three

Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet in the Janakpuri pit death case, revealing critical safety lapses and negligence in a construction project that led to the tragic death of a man who fell into an uncovered pit.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police file chargesheet against three individuals in connection with the Janakpuri pit death case.

The chargesheet details alleged negligence and lapses in safety protocols during the construction project.

Accused include a suspended director of the main contractor, a sub-contractor, and a labourer.

The victim, Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board.

Investigation into the role of other suspected people is underway, with a supplementary chargesheet to be filed.

The Delhi Police has filed an 877-page chargesheet in the Janakpuri pit death case, naming three accused and detailing alleged lapses linked to the execution of a construction project, an official said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was submitted before a court on April 7, police said, adding that the case was registered on February 6.

According to a police statement, the accused are Himanshu Gupta (45), a suspended director of the main contractor company, KKSPUN Private Limited, Rajesh Kumar (47), a sub-contractor associated with the project and Yogesh (23), a labourer deployed at the site.

The accident took place on the night of February 5 when Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office in Rohini and fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area.

A police officer said the deceased worked at a call centre for a private bank.

Chargesheet Details and Findings

The 877-page chargesheet includes detailed findings on the role and responsibilities of the accused persons, contractual arrangements, and on-site conditions and coordinations at the time of the incident.

Police said the probe examined multiple aspects, including compliance with safety norms, labour deployment, and execution practices adopted during the course of the work.

Statements of witnesses, technical assessments, and documentary evidence form part of the voluminous chargesheet, the officer said.

Himanshu Gupta, as a senior functionary of the contracting firm, was alleged to be responsible for overall supervision and ensuring adherence to safety protocols, while Rajesh Kumar, the sub-contractor, allegedly handled execution at the ground level.

Yogesh, a worker engaged at the site, has also been named in the incident.

Investigation Uncovers Negligence

A source in the police said that they investigated the matter thoroughly, and during the enquiry, it emerged that the labourer who was present there had knowledge about the entire matter, and he even informed his supervisor, who further informed Gupta about the matter.

"Even knowing about the incident, no one bothered to inform the police as multiple police teams and Dhyani's family members were searching for him," the source said.

He further said that the police teams acted immediately after they got to know about a missing person report.

"They immediately acted upon the complaint, traced the last location of the victim and launched a search operation quickly. Our teams are further investigating the matter, and likely further arrests may follow," the source added.

Officials said the investigation into the role of other suspected people is still underway, and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed upon completion of the probe. Further investigation is underway.