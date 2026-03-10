HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Main Contractor Arrested After Fatal Janakpuri Pit Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 10, 2026 17:10 IST

Delhi Police have arrested the main contractor in connection with the tragic Janakpuri sewage pit death, sparking renewed calls for justice and accountability from the victim's family.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest Himanshu Gupta, the main contractor, in connection with the death of Kamal Dhyani, who fell into an open sewage pit in Janakpuri.
  • Gupta was apprehended in Udaipur after evading arrest for a month following the fatal incident.
  • The family of Kamal Dhyani expresses hope for strict punishment for all those responsible for the negligence.
  • Police registered a case after Kamal Dhyani's death, which occurred when his motorcycle fell into a 15-foot-deep sewage pit allegedly left open by the Delhi Jal Board.

Delhi Police has arrested the main contractor responsible for digging the pit in west Delhi's Janakpuri, which led to the death of a 25-year-old bank employee last month after his motorcycle fell into it, an official said on Tuesday.

The contractor, Himanshu Gupta, had been evading arrest.

 

After a month-long search, he was tracked down to Rajasthan's Udaipur and was apprehended on Tuesday morning, the official said, adding that Gupta is being brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

Police will produced him before the court and seek his remand, he added.

Details of the Incident

The case pertains to the death of Kamal Dhyani on the night of February 5 after his motorcycle fell into a 15-foot-deep sewage pit allegedly left open during work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri.

Police had registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a search for those responsible for leaving the pit unsecured.

Family's Reaction to the Arrest

Reacting to Gupta's arrest, the family members of Kamal Dhyani said they hoped that the accused would face strict punishment.

Mayank, a friend of Kamal, said he came to know about the arrest on Tuesday morning and hoped that justice would be delivered.

"We want justice. We completely trust the judiciary, that it would give strict punishment to every single accused behind Kamal's death," he said.

Kamal's father Naresh Dhyani said the family was informed about the contractor's arrest. He reiterated their demand for strict action against all those responsible for the incident.

"I got to know about his arrest. We believe in the court. Strict action is what we are demanding against all the accused," he said.

Naresh added that the arrest came nearly a month after his son's death and expressed hope that the investigation would ensure accountability.

"The accused got arrested after one month of my son's death. We hope all those responsible will be brought to justice," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
