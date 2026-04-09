Janakpuri Pit Death: Police File Chargesheet, Detail Lapses in Construction Project

Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against three individuals, revealing critical safety lapses and negligence in the Janakpuri pit death case involving a fatal fall into a poorly maintained construction site.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police file chargesheet against three individuals in connection with the Janakpuri pit death case.

The chargesheet details alleged lapses in safety protocols and execution of a Delhi Jal Board construction project.

Accused include a director of KKSPUN Private Limited, a sub-contractor, and a labourer.

The case involves the death of a man who fell into a 15-foot-deep pit in Janakpuri.

Further investigation is underway, with a supplementary chargesheet expected.

The Delhi Police has filed an 877-page chargesheet in the Janakpuri pit death case, naming three accused and detailing alleged lapses linked to the execution of a construction project, an official said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was submitted before a court on April 7, said police, adding that the case was registered on February 6.

According to a police statement, the accused are Himanshu Gupta (45), a suspended director of the main contractor company, KKSPUN Private Limited, Rajesh Kumar (47), a sub-contractor associated with the project and Yogesh (23), a labourer deployed at the site.

The accident took place on the night of February 5 when Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office in Rohini and fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area.

A police officer said the deceased worked at a call centre for a private bank.

Chargesheet Details and Findings

The chargesheet includes detailed findings on the role and responsibilities of the accused persons, contractual arrangements, and on-site conditions and coordinations at the time of the incident.

Police said the probe examined multiple aspects, including compliance with safety norms, labour deployment, and execution practices adopted during the course of the work.

Statements of witnesses, technical assessments, and documentary evidence form part of the voluminous chargesheet, the officer said.

Himanshu Gupta, as a senior functionary of the contracting firm, was alleged to be responsible for overall supervision and ensuring adherence to safety protocols, while Rajesh Kumar, the sub-contractor, allegedly handled execution at the ground level.

Yogesh, a worker engaged at the site, has also been named in the incident.

Officials said the investigation into the role of other suspected people is still underway, and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed upon completion of the probe. Further investigation is underway.