HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Interstate Liquor Smuggling Network Busted; Crores Worth Of Illicit Liquor Seized

Interstate Liquor Smuggling Network Busted; Crores Worth Of Illicit Liquor Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 12:32 IST

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major interstate liquor smuggling ring, seizing a significant quantity of illicit liquor and arresting key members involved in the operation across Delhi and Bengaluru.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an interstate liquor smuggling network operating between Delhi and Bengaluru.
  • Authorities seized 154 boxes of illicit liquor worth approximately Rs 1.50 crore.
  • Three individuals, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Upender Singh, and Ankit Singh, were arrested for their involvement.
  • The smugglers disguised liquor consignments as commercial goods to transport them via railway parcel services.
  • The smuggling network had been operating for approximately one and a half years.

Police have busted an interstate liquor smuggling network and recovered 154 boxes of illicit spirits worth around Rs 1.50 crore from Delhi and Bengaluru while arresting three people, an official said on Monday.

During the operation, the Delhi Police recovered 154 boxes of illicit liquor, including 80 boxes in Delhi and 74 boxes from a train at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station, seizing two vehicles used in the crime, they said.

 

Accused Identified In Liquor Smuggling Case

"The accused have been identified as Akhilesh Kumar Singh, 34, Upender Singh, 45, and his son Ankit Singh, 23," said the police officer.

The police launched the operation following repeated incidents related to illicit liquor smuggling that were reported in the Mehrauli area, they said.

On May 18, a police team intercepted a tempo in Mehrauli during routine patrolling and found 63 boxes of illicit liquor loaded inside the vehicle. The driver, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, was apprehended on the spot and the vehicle was seized.

Modus Operandi Of The Smuggling Network

During interrogation, Akhilesh disclosed that he used to transport liquor consignments to railway parcel booking points in Delhi on the instructions of Upender Singh and his son Ankit Singh in exchange for money.

Based on his disclosure, police conducted raids at the residence of the father-son duo in Rajpur Khurd and recovered 11 more boxes of illicit liquor. Both accused were arrested on the spot.

"A team later found that the syndicate procured liquor from suppliers based in Gurugram and transported it to Bengaluru through railway parcel services by disguising the consignments as commercial goods, including LED televisions and electronic items," the officer said.

Further Investigation Underway

Police said another six boxes of liquor were recovered from an Innova car linked to the accused.

Subsequently, a team of Delhi Police was sent to Bengaluru, where 74 additional boxes containing around 1,118 liquor bottles were recovered from a train at Yeshwantpur Railway Station in a coordinated operation with local authorities.

The network had allegedly been using the concealment and transportation model for nearly one-and-a-half years to avoid detection, the police said.

Further investigation into the interstate supply chain, financial transactions and involvement of other syndicate members is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Bust Interstate Liquor Smuggling Ring
Delhi Police Bust Interstate Liquor Smuggling Ring
Delhi Police Bust Online Liquor Smuggling Ring Using Delivery App
Delhi Police Bust Online Liquor Smuggling Ring Using Delivery App
Inter-State Drug Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police
Inter-State Drug Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police
Interstate Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested
Interstate Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested
Delhi Police Uncovers Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Cocaine
Delhi Police Uncovers Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Cocaine

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Namo Van: Million trees transform Gujarat's Morbi into green oasis2:23

Namo Van: Million trees transform Gujarat's Morbi into...

'Go Back or Face Action': CM Suvendu Adhikari's Stern Warning2:36

'Go Back or Face Action': CM Suvendu Adhikari's Stern...

Video: Illegal migrants flock border to return as Bengal starts deportation drive3:37

Video: Illegal migrants flock border to return as Bengal...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO