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Inter-State Drug Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 21, 2026 15:37 IST

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Delhi Police successfully dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate, arresting three individuals and seizing a substantial amount of heroin, disrupting the drug supply chain in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an inter-state drug syndicate, arresting three individuals.
  • Police seized 195.56 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 25 lakh.
  • The operation involved multiple raids across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.
  • The arrested individuals include a Bareilly-based supplier and two others involved in distribution.

The Delhi Police has busted an alleged inter-state drug syndicate and arrested three people, including a Bareilly-based supplier, seizing 195.56 grams of heroin worth around Rs 25 lakh in the international market, an official said on Thursday.

Police identified the arrested accused as Sarvesh (22), a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Sahil (24), a resident of Mukandpur in Delhi; and Abrar (40), a resident of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Police also seized a scooter allegedly used to transport the narcotics.

How Delhi Police Cracked The Drug Ring

On the night of May 14, police received a tip-off that Sarvesh, allegedly involved in supplying heroin, would arrive near the Ghazipur dumping yard to deliver a consignment.

Police laid a trap and apprehended him near Ghazipur.

During the search, police said they recovered 73.11 grams of heroin from his possession.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Ghazipur police station.

Police said Sarvesh allegedly told them that he procured the heroin from Bareilly-based supplier Abrar to deliver the consignment to Sahil in Delhi.

Based on the disclosure, police laid another trap near the Jahangirpuri Metro station on May 15 and arrested Sahil. Officials said 92.45 grams of heroin were recovered from him.

Dismantling The Drug Supply Chain

Police said investigators then focused on tracking the narcotics' source, believing they could not curb the inflow of drugs into Delhi without dismantling the supply chain.

Following technical surveillance and multiple raids across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, police arrested Abrar near Bhamora on the Badaun-Bareilly road in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said a further 30 grams of heroin were allegedly recovered from him.

According to police, Sahil initially came into contact with Sarvesh while purchasing heroin for personal consumption, and he later started buying and selling small quantities before allegedly becoming part of a larger network.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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