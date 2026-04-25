HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Interstate Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested

Interstate Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 15:20 IST

x

Delhi Police dismantled a major interstate drug syndicate, arresting three traffickers and seizing a significant quantity of heroin, disrupting the illegal drug supply chain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a major interstate drug syndicate.
  • Three drug traffickers were arrested in connection with the syndicate.
  • Police seized 475 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh.
  • The arrested individuals functioned as key suppliers in the network.
  • The operation involved raids in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Police busted a major inter-state drug syndicate, arresting three traffickers and seizing 475 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 80 lakh in the international market, an official said on Saturday.

Drug Suppliers Arrested in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

All the arrested accused functioned as suppliers, with two based in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and another in Delhi.

 

Breakthrough in Ghazipur Area

The breakthrough came after a team received specific intelligence about Mohammad Arif, who was involved in supplying smack in the Ghazipur area. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near NH-24 and apprehended Arif with 270 grams of heroin in his possession.

Raids and Further Arrests

"During interrogation, Arif disclosed the names of his suppliers, Amit and Vikas, both residents of Shahjahanpur. Based on information, a team conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, the police team arrested the duo and recovered an additional 205 grams of heroin from them," the officer said.

Organised Drug Network

Police said the accused were part of an organised network supplying drugs in bulk for monetary gains.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Interstate Narcotics Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Interstate Drug Network Dismantled in Delhi, Four Arrested
Interstate Drug Network Dismantled in Delhi, Four Arrested
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA
International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested
International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested
International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi
International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

Rihanna takes over Mumbai in two head-turning looks for 'Fenty Beauty' launch1:34

Rihanna takes over Mumbai in two head-turning looks for...

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO