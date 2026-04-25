Interstate Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested

Delhi Police dismantled a major interstate drug syndicate, arresting three traffickers and seizing a significant quantity of heroin, disrupting the illegal drug supply chain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted a major interstate drug syndicate.

Three drug traffickers were arrested in connection with the syndicate.

Police seized 475 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh.

The arrested individuals functioned as key suppliers in the network.

The operation involved raids in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Police busted a major inter-state drug syndicate, arresting three traffickers and seizing 475 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 80 lakh in the international market, an official said on Saturday.

Drug Suppliers Arrested in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

All the arrested accused functioned as suppliers, with two based in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and another in Delhi.

Breakthrough in Ghazipur Area

The breakthrough came after a team received specific intelligence about Mohammad Arif, who was involved in supplying smack in the Ghazipur area. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near NH-24 and apprehended Arif with 270 grams of heroin in his possession.

Raids and Further Arrests

"During interrogation, Arif disclosed the names of his suppliers, Amit and Vikas, both residents of Shahjahanpur. Based on information, a team conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, the police team arrested the duo and recovered an additional 205 grams of heroin from them," the officer said.

Organised Drug Network

Police said the accused were part of an organised network supplying drugs in bulk for monetary gains.