Delhi Police Bust Online Liquor Smuggling Ring Using Delivery App

Delhi police have cracked down on an illegal liquor smuggling ring that exploited a popular online delivery app to transport illicit alcohol from Haryana, leading to the arrest of two individuals and highlighting the misuse of logistics platforms for criminal activities.

Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Key Points Delhi police uncovered an illegal liquor smuggling operation using an online delivery app.

Two individuals were arrested for transporting and coordinating the illegal liquor supply from Haryana to Delhi.

The suspects exploited the anonymity of app-based logistics to move illicit liquor across state borders.

The investigation revealed the accused had been using the app for two months to facilitate the illegal liquor trade.

Police seized the vehicle used for transportation and are continuing the investigation into the broader network.

An illegal liquor supply network operating through a quick online delivery application has been unearthed in outer Delhi, with police arresting two people and seizing illicit liquor transported from Haryana, an official said on Tuesday.

The racket functioned by exploiting app-based logistics services, allowing accused persons to discreetly move consignments across state borders and deliver them to local bootleggers in the national capital, he said.

The operation came to light after specific intelligence was received on April 5 regarding the movement of illicit liquor near Peeragarhi Chowk.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team from Paschim Vihar East police station laid a trap at the location. During surveillance, police spotted a suspicious three-wheeler tempo. When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to flee but was intercepted by the team," the officer said.

The driver, identified as Pushpender (22), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, was apprehended on the spot. Upon checking the vehicle, police found 16 cartons containing liquor marked "For Sale in Haryana Only", confirming the consignment was meant for illegal distribution in Delhi.

A case was registered at Paschim Vihar East police station. "During interrogation, Pushpender revealed that the consignment had been booked through an online delivery application by one Sameer Paliwal (19), a resident of Prem Nagar in Delhi. Acting on this input, police teams conducted a search and apprehended Paliwal from the nearby area," the officer added.

Modus Operandi of the Liquor Smuggling Ring

Investigations revealed that Paliwal had been coordinating the illegal supply chain for the past two months, placing delivery orders through the app and facilitating the movement of liquor sourced from licensed vendors in Bahadurgarh to illegal distributors operating in Delhi.

"The accused used the convenience and anonymity of app-based logistics platforms to avoid suspicion, making the operation appear like routine commercial deliveries," the officer said.

The three-wheeler used in transporting the liquor has been seized, and further investigation is underway.