Delhi Police Bust Interstate Liquor Smuggling Ring

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate liquor smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and seizing a significant quantity of illicit liquor destined for the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three men involved in an interstate liquor smuggling network.

Over 674 cartons of illicit liquor were seized during the police operations.

Four vehicles used for transporting the illegal liquor were seized by the police.

The illicit liquor originated from neighbouring Haryana and was intended for distribution in Delhi.

Delhi Police have arrested three men, and seized a large quantity of illicit liquor following a series of operations by the Outer North district police targeting an interstate smuggling network, officials said.

Major Liquor Seizure In Delhi

Police said raids conducted over the last week led to the recovery of more than 674 cartons of illicit liquor and the seizure of four vehicles used for transportation.

The accused have been identified as Kishan, 32, a resident of Samaypur Badli; Rajesh, 28, a resident of Nangli Poona; and Hemant, 25. One more accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Details Of The Police Operation

"In one of the key seizures on April 17, a goods vehicle was intercepted carrying 115 cartons of illegal liquor. In another operation, 200 cartons were recovered, while additional consignments were seized from two other vehicles," a senior police officer said.

The largest haul came during multiple raids across Libaspur, Alipur and Swaroop Nagar, where consignments originating from neighbouring Haryana were intercepted before distribution in the city, he added.

"On April 16, a team arrested Hemant along with a vehicle carrying a large quantity of illegal liquor. He is found to be previously involved in multiple cases," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to smuggling, excise violations, and potentially conspiracy, depending on the evidence gathered. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the liquor in Haryana and the intended recipients in Delhi to fully dismantle the network.