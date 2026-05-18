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Delhi Police Busts Fake Industrial Bearings Manufacturing Unit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 15:04 IST

Delhi Police dismantled a counterfeit industrial bearings operation in Farash Khana, seizing over 5,000 fake bearings and arresting two individuals involved in trademark infringement.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted two workshops manufacturing counterfeit industrial bearings in Farash Khana.
  • Over 5,000 fake bearings and manufacturing equipment were seized during the raids.
  • The accused allegedly imported cheap bearings and engraved them with fake trademarks.
  • Two individuals, Amir Khan and Mohammad Anas, were arrested in connection with the counterfeit operation.
  • Police are investigating the supply chain and other individuals involved in the fake bearings racket.

Two workshops allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling counterfeit industrial bearings under the trademarks of reputed brands were busted in Delhi's Farash Khana area, an official said on Monday.

Police said that they recovered 5,067 fake bearings, four stamping and engraving machines, one packing machine and a large quantity of raw printing and packaging material during raids conducted in Meer Madari Gali and arrested two people.

 

Counterfeit Bearings Operation Details

"The accused were allegedly importing or procuring cheap bearings from foreign countries, engraving them with fake trademarks of reputed companies and selling them in the market as genuine products," a senior police officer said.

The operation was carried out after receiving specific inputs on May 16 regarding the illegal activity. During the raids, police found two workshops engaged in engraving counterfeit trademarks on imported bearings and repackaging them as branded products. Both premises were sealed.

Seizure and Arrests

From the first workshop, police recovered 4,959 fake bearings, three engraving machines, one packing machine and printing material. From the second workshop, 108 fake bearings, one engraving machine were seized.

"The arrested accused were identified as Amir Khan (50), and Mohammad Anas (40)," the officer said.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said Khan had earlier been booked in a similar case registered at Kamla Market police station in 2006, while Anas had no previous criminal involvement.

Further investigation is underway to identify the supply chain and other associates involved in the racket.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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