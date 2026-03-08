HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Counterfeit Protein Supplement Ring Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested

Counterfeit Protein Supplement Ring Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 08, 2026 16:40 IST

Delhi Police have dismantled a major operation producing and distributing counterfeit protein supplements, arresting two individuals and seizing significant quantities of fake products and raw materials, raising concerns about health and safety.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a racket manufacturing and supplying fake protein supplements in Delhi and the NCR.
  • Two men, Mohit Tiwari and Mohit Dixit, were arrested in connection with the counterfeit supplement operation.
  • Police seized approximately 100 kg of fake protein supplements and 55 kg of raw materials.
  • The accused manufactured fake supplements using ingredients like maltodextrin and cocoa powder, selling them under reputable brand labels.
  • Authorities are currently tracing the main supplier of raw materials and other individuals involved in the distribution network.

The Delhi Police busted a racket involved in manufacturing and supplying counterfeit protein supplements in Delhi and the National Capital Region, and arrested two men, an official said on Sunday.

The police arrested Mohit Tiwari and Mohit Dixit, both residents of Brahmpuri in northeast Delhi, from the Brahmpuri area on March 6, and recovered about 100 Kg of fake nutritional supplements and over 55 Kg of raw materials from their possession.

 

According to the police, a case was registered at the Crime Branch police station against them.

Investigation and Discovery

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were involved in manufacturing counterfeit protein supplements and led the police to illegal factories operating in the locality, the officer said.

Police said the accused were preparing fake protein supplements using raw materials such as maltodextrin, cocoa powder and flavouring agents, and sold them in the market under labels of reputed brands.

"A total of around 100 kilograms of counterfeit protein supplements and about 55 kilograms of raw materials used in their preparation were recovered during the operation," the officer said.

Besides, the police also recovered packaging materials, empty jars, hologram stickers, flavouring agents and two mixing machines, he said.

Accused Involvement

According to the police, Tiwari, who used to work at a food supplement shop, came in contact with a person involved in manufacturing illegal nutritional supplements and joined the racket.

While Dixit, who has been living in Delhi for over two decades, was involved in mixing raw materials and packaging the fake supplements for sale in the market.

Police are tracing the main supplier of raw materials and other associates involved in the supply and distribution network, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Bust Cryptocurrency Robbery Gang
Delhi Police Bust Cryptocurrency Robbery Gang
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
Interstate Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Interstate Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very handsome 1:03

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very...

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO