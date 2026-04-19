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Delhi Police Busts Fake Engine Oil Manufacturing Unit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 19, 2026 16:42 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested two individuals after uncovering a counterfeit engine oil manufacturing unit in Ghazipur, seizing hundreds of litres of fake, branded oil.

Photograph: Emily Chow/Reuters

Photograph: Emily Chow/Reuters

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a counterfeit engine oil manufacturing unit in Ghazipur, East Delhi.
  • Two men, Rakesh Kumar Chhabra and Kuldeep Singh, were arrested for manufacturing and supplying duplicate engine oil.
  • Police seized approximately 700 litres of fake engine oil, packaging materials, and manufacturing equipment.
  • The accused started the illegal operation in 2022 after facing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 and health issues.

Delhi Police has arrested two men after busting a counterfeit engine oil manufacturing unit operating in east Delhi's Ghazipur, an official said on Sunday.

Rakesh Kumar Chhabra (52) and Kuldeep Singh (52), both residents of Delhi, were arrested during a raid at a godown on Thursday, in which police recovered around 700 litres of duplicate engine oil, packed and labelled as popular brands, he said.

 

Details Of The Seizure

"The seizure included 28 oil cans of 20 litres each and 140 bottles of one litre each, along with more than 550 empty bottles of various brands, stickers, coupons, barcodes, labels, and other packaging material," a senior police officer said.

A bottle sealing machine, drum, buckets, funnels, filter meshes, and other equipment used in the manufacturing and packaging of counterfeit oil were also recovered from the premises, he said.

Investigation Uncovers Illegal Trade

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved in manufacturing and supplying duplicate engine oil in the market under the labels of reputed brands, the officer said.

Chhabra ran a garments business in Haryana, which shut down during the Covid-19 period, while Singh quit his job as a truck driver due to health issues, following which both got involved in the illegal trade in 2022, police said.

Efforts are underway to identify others involved in the supply chain, they said.

Manufacturing and selling counterfeit goods can attract charges under the Indian Penal Code for fraud, cheating, and potentially trademark violations. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the raw materials and the distribution network for the fake engine oil.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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