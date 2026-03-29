Delhi Police Nab Arms Supplier Wanted in Multiple States

Delhi Police successfully apprehended a notorious inter-state arms supplier, Mohammad Israr, wanted for supplying illegal firearms to organised criminal gangs across multiple states.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Israr, an inter-state arms supplier, has been arrested by Delhi Police.

Israr was wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases, including murder and robbery.

He was allegedly supplying illegal firearms to organised criminal gangs in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

A reward of Rs 55,000 was announced for his capture by Delhi and Haryana Police.

Delhi Police has arrested an inter-state arms supplier, a proclaimed offender and wanted in multiple criminal cases, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Israr alias Katta, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, was arrested in connection with an Arms Act case registered last year, a single-shot pistol was also recovered from his possession, police said.

"He had been absconding since August 2024 and was carrying a reward of Rs 55,000 announced by Delhi and Haryana Police," he said.

Following specific inputs about his movement, a trap was laid near the Delhi-Loni border on March 25, leading to his arrest, police said.

Details of the Arrested Arms Supplier

Police said Israr was allegedly involved in supplying illegal firearms to organised criminal gangs operating across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He is wanted in at least six criminal cases, including murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act.