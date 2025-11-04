HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shocking! Haryana man shoots girl in broad daylight

Shocking! Haryana man shoots girl in broad daylight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2025 14:39 IST

A hunt is on for the youth who allegedly fired gunshots at a 17-year-old girl in Faridabad in broad daylight, wounding her in shoulder and abdomen, police on Tuesday said.

IMAGE: CCTV footage shows a man shooting the girl at close range. Photograph: Screen grab/X

On Monday, a youth shot at a girl in Shyam Colony and sped away on a motorcycle.

Footage from a CCTV camera showed the youth waiting for the girl in a street and shooting at her at a close range.

 

According to the police, one bullet struck her shoulder, while another grazed her abdomen.

Four teams have been formed to track down the attacker, reportedly known to the girl, a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

The victim, identified as Kanishka, is stable and under treatment at a hospital in Sector 8.

Kanishka was returning from a library with a friend when she was attacked, the officer said.

The gun used in the crime was collected from the spot.

"Preliminary inquiry reveals that the accused is known to the victim. The girl has recognised the accused, who attended the same coaching centre as her. We have registered an FIR. Police and crime branch are searching for the accused," said the spokesperson.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
