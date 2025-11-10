HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Kashmiri doctor held in Faridabad with 360 kg explosives

Kashmiri doctor held in Faridabad with 360 kg explosives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 10, 2025 13:56 IST

A Kashmiri doctor was arrested in Faridabad on Monday, with around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from his rented accommodation, police said.

Image has been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay

The operation was carried out jointly by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police. The accused has been identified as Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al Falaha University, they said.

Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the joint team of Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the doctor who was also wanted in connection with putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

 

During the operation, around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate, one Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 cartridges, five litres of chemicals, 20 timers with battery and 14 bags were recovered from his room, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
