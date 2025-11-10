HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J&K Forces Crack Down on Terror Network

J&K Forces Crack Down on Terror Network

By REDIFF NEWS
November 10, 2025 12:27 IST

Glimpses from the massive security crackdown on Sunday, November 9, 2025 across Jammu and Kashmir, as police and paramilitary forces launch coordinated raids to dismantle the terror network.

 

KULGAM

IMAGE: Police personnel in action in Kulgam, here and below, amid the massive crackdown launched to dismantle the terror ecosystem. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

GANDERBAL

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct cordon and search operations in Ganderbal, here and below, at multiple locations across the district as part of a major crackdown against individuals involved in anti-national activities linked to Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

SRINAGAR

IMAGE: Srinagar police with Central Reserve Police Force conduct searches at residences of members of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, overground workers, and UAPA/PSA accused currently on bail in Srinagar, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

