J&K Forces Crack Down on Terror Network

Glimpses from the massive security crackdown on Sunday, November 9, 2025 across Jammu and Kashmir, as police and paramilitary forces launch coordinated raids to dismantle the terror network.

KULGAM

IMAGE: Police personnel in action in Kulgam, here and below, amid the massive crackdown launched to dismantle the terror ecosystem. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

GANDERBAL

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct cordon and search operations in Ganderbal, here and below, at multiple locations across the district as part of a major crackdown against individuals involved in anti-national activities linked to Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

SRINAGAR

IMAGE: Srinagar police with Central Reserve Police Force conduct searches at residences of members of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, overground workers, and UAPA/PSA accused currently on bail in Srinagar, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

