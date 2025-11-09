HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gujarat ATS foils nationwide terror plot, captures 3 suspects

Gujarat ATS foils nationwide terror plot, captures 3 suspects

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 09, 2025 16:14 IST

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday arrested three suspects, namely Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel and Azad, in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph:Courtesy DGP Gujarat on X

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

 

"Gujarat ATS arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed s/o Abdul Khadar Jeelani, Mohd Suhel s/o Mohd Suleman, Azad s/o Suleman Saifi, from near Adalaj Toll Plaza. Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from them All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said in their statement.

Earlier this year, Gujarat ATS arrested five Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links to Pakistani contacts.

The ATS had arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.

According to Gujarat ATS deputy inspector general of police Sunil Joshi, the woman was apprehended in connection with Al Qaeda.

Her arrest follows the earlier detention of three other individuals linked to the case.

On July 23, the ATS arrested four terrorists with alleged links to Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added.

