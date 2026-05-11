Man Held For Credit Card Fraud In Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended a man from Bihar for a Rs 3.99 lakh credit card fraud, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime and the importance of online security.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest a man from Bihar in connection with a Rs 3.99 lakh credit card fraud.

The accused allegedly stole credentials to make unauthorised purchases via the victim's e-commerce account.

The victim's mobile network was compromised after rejecting an eSIM offer, leading to the fraud.

Police recovered stolen electronic items from the accused's possession.

The accused learned methods of stealing credentials from open-source platforms.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Bihar's Jamui district in connection with a credit card fraud case involving Rs 3.99 lakh, an officer said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sachin Kumar (26), was arrested after an investigation into an online complaint, he said.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Shakur Basti, had reported that he received a call regarding switching to an eSIM. After he rejected the offer, his mobile network suddenly stopped functioning.

How The Credit Card Fraud Unfolded

"The next day, when he visited a telecom store, he found that an eSIM had already been issued against his number, and his Aadhaar had also been locked," a senior police officer said.

After restoring his mobile and banking services, the complainant discovered that purchases worth Rs 3.99 lakh had been made using his credit card through his e-commerce account, the officer added.

She further said that based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered on February 8. During investigation, police found that the goods were sent to incomplete addresses in Delhi and Patna.

Accused Apprehended In Joint Operation

"Technical analysis and surveillance further revealed that the account had been operated from Jamui in Bihar, following which a police team conducted a raid with assistance from the local police and apprehended the accused," the officer said.

Police said two mobile phones and two LED televisions purchased from the proceeds of crime were recovered from his possession. During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had learnt methods of stealing credentials from open-source platforms.

Modus Operandi Revealed

He used the victim's eSIM access to gain control over banking and shopping accounts and purchased electronic items using saved card credentials, they said.

The accused would allegedly order products at roadside locations with incomplete addresses to avoid detection and later sell them in the open market at discounted prices.