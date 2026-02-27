HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cyber Fraudster Nabbed for Rs 6 Lakh KYC Scam in Delhi

Cyber Fraudster Nabbed for Rs 6 Lakh KYC Scam in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 21:37 IST

A cyber fraudster has been arrested in Delhi for a KYC scam that defrauded a resident of Rs 6 lakh, highlighting the growing threat of online financial crimes and the importance of cybersecurity awareness.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Bimal Rabidas, a cyber fraudster from Jharkhand, for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 6 lakh.
  • The fraud involved impersonating a bank employee and using KYC update pretext to gain access to the victim's bank account.
  • Rabidas confessed to the crime, and police recovered a portion of the cheated amount along with mobile phones and incriminating documents.
  • Investigation revealed Rabidas's alleged involvement in five similar cases registered in Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, highlighting a pattern of cyber fraud.

Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old cyber fraudster, allegedly involved in multiple cases across states, for duping a city resident of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of completing KYC formalities, officials said on Friday.

Bimal Rabidas, a resident of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was arrested in connection with an e-FIR registered earlier this month, they said.

 

"The case was registered on February 11 after Govind Singh (53), a resident of Brij Puri in Delhi, complained that he received a call from a person impersonating a bank employee," a senior police officer said.

On the pretext of updating his 'know your customer' (KYC) details, the caller allegedly obtained access to Singh's bank account information and availed an instant loan of Rs 5,99,996 in his name, the officer said.

Rabidas confessed to the crime during interrogation, he added.

Police seized Rs 9,500 of the cheated amount, three mobile phones and other incriminating documents from his possession.

Investigation and Similar Cases

Further investigation revealed that Rabidas was allegedly involved in five similar cases registered in Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
