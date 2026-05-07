Five Delhi Police Personnel Killed On Duty In 2024: Report

New NCRB data reveals that five Delhi Police personnel were killed on duty in 2024, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement officers.

Key Points Five Delhi Police personnel died on duty in 2024, according to NCRB data.

Two Delhi Police officers were killed by criminals, gangsters, or dacoits.

Accidents caused the highest number of on-duty police deaths nationwide in 2024.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of on-duty police deaths among states.

Five Delhi Police personnel were killed on duty in 2024, according to the latest NCRB data released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Causes Of Delhi Police Fatalities

The data showed that two personnel were killed by criminals, gangsters or dacoits, while one died after accidentally firing a service/self weapon. Two others lost their lives in accidents during duty.

Delhi's Ranking Among Union Territories

Delhi recorded a total of five on-duty police deaths during the year, placing it among the Union territories with the highest such fatalities after Jammu and Kashmir, which reported nine deaths.

National Statistics On Police Deaths

Across the country, 283 uniformed police personnel were killed on duty in 2024. Of them, 242 deaths were caused by accidents, while 18 personnel were killed by Extremists and five by terrorists or 'jihadi' elements, the data showed.

State-Wise Breakdown Of Police Fatalities

Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of on-duty police deaths at 41, followed by Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu with 32 each.