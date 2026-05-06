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Delhi Murder Cases See Marginal Decline In 2024: NCRB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 20:31 IST

According to the latest NCRB data, Delhi experienced a marginal decrease in murder cases in 2024, though its murder rate remains higher than the national average.

Key Points

  • Delhi saw a slight decrease in murder cases in 2024, with 504 incidents reported compared to 506 in 2023, according to NCRB data.
  • Delhi's murder rate was 2.3 per lakh population in 2024, higher than the national average of 1.9.
  • The charge-sheeting rate in Delhi murder cases was 90.8 per cent in 2024, indicating efficient police investigation.
  • Delhi recorded the highest number of murder cases among Union Territories.
  • Nationally, murder cases decreased from 27,721 in 2023 to 27,049 in 2024.

Delhi recorded a marginal decline in murder cases in 2024, with 504 incidents reported during the year as against 506 in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data 2024.

The national capital registered 509 murder cases in 2022.

 

Delhi's Murder Rate Compared To National Average

The NCRB's "Crime in India 2024" report showed that Delhi's murder rate stood at 2.3 per lakh population in 2024, which was higher than the national average of 1.9.

The report estimated Delhi's mid-year projected population at 2.18 crore in 2024.

Charge-Sheeting Rate In Delhi Murder Cases

According to the data, the charge-sheeting rate in murder cases in Delhi stood at 90.8 per cent in 2024, indicating that police filed charge sheets in the majority of cases investigated during the year.

Murder Cases Across Union Territories

Among Union Territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of murder cases in absolute terms.

Chandigarh reported 22 murder cases, while Jammu and Kashmir registered 90 cases during the same period.

National Murder Case Statistics

At the national level, a total of 27,049 murder cases were registered in 2024, compared to 27,721 in 2023 and 28,522 in 2022, the report stated.

The overall national charge-sheeting rate in murder cases stood at 84.7 per cent in 2024.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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