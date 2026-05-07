Crimes Against Foreigners Rise In Delhi: NCRB Data

New NCRB data reveals a concerning rise in crimes against foreigners in Delhi, making it the highest among all union territories and highlighting a worrying trend.

Key Points Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against foreigners among all union territories in 2024, with 64 cases.

The number of crimes against foreigners in Delhi has steadily increased over the past three years, from 40 cases in 2022 to 64 in 2024.

Delhi accounted for almost the entire share of crimes against foreigners reported in union territories in 2024.

The chargesheeting rate in Delhi for crimes against foreigners was 46 per cent in 2024, lower than the national average of 68 per cent.

Across the country, there were 257 cases of crimes against foreigners registered in 2024, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number among states.

Delhi recorded 64 cases of crimes against foreigners in 2024, the highest among all union territories and slightly higher than the 63 cases registered in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Rising Trend of Crimes Against Foreigners in Delhi

The national capital reported 40 such cases in 2022, indicating a steady rise over the last three years.

The NCRB data, released on Wednesday, showed that Delhi accounted for almost the entire share of crimes against foreigners reported in union territories in 2024.

Together, the UTs registered 67 such cases in the year, with Delhi alone contributing 64 cases. Of the rest, Jammu and Kashmir reported two cases, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded one case.

Chargesheeting Rate and National Comparison

Chandigarh, which reported four cases in 2023, reported none in 2024.

The chargesheeting rate in Delhi stood at 46 per cent in 2024, lower than the national average of 68 per cent.

The overall chargesheeting rate for Union Territories was 45.5 per cent. Across the country, 257 cases of crimes against foreigners were registered in 2024, compared to 238 in 2023 and 192 in 2022, the data showed.

State-Wise Crime Statistics

Among states, Maharashtra reported the highest number of such cases at 41, followed by Karnataka at 32.