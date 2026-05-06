Delhi's Crime Rate Against Scheduled Castes Lower Than National Average

Delhi's crime statistics reveal a slight increase in cases against Scheduled Castes in 2024, but the city's crime rate remains significantly below the national average, according to the latest NCRB data.

Key Points Delhi recorded 133 cases of crimes against Scheduled Castes in 2024, a marginal increase from 2023.

Delhi's crime rate against Scheduled Castes is 4.7, significantly lower than the national average of 27.7.

The chargesheeting rate in Delhi for cases against Scheduled Castes is 95.5 per cent, higher than the national average.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases of crimes against Scheduled Castes nationwide.

Delhi recorded 133 cases of crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SCs) in 2024, marginally higher than the 128 cases reported the previous year, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The national capital had reported 130 such cases in 2022. The NCRB data showed that Delhi's crime rate against SCs stood at 4.7 in 2024, significantly lower than the national average of 27.7.

Delhi's Chargesheeting Rate for SC Atrocity Cases

Delhi also recorded a chargesheeting rate of 95.5 per cent in such cases during the year, much higher than the all-India average of 82 per cent, the data stated.

National Overview of Crimes Against Scheduled Castes

Across the country, a total of 55,698 cases of crimes against SCs were registered in 2024, compared to 57,789 in 2023 and 57,582 in 2022.

State-Wise Breakdown of SC Atrocity Cases

Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 14,642, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 7,765 and Bihar with 7,549 cases.

Crimes Against Scheduled Castes in Union Territories

Among Union Territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against SCs, followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 19 cases and Chandigarh with five cases, according to the data.