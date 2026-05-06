HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi's Crime Rate Against Scheduled Castes Lower Than National Average

Delhi's Crime Rate Against Scheduled Castes Lower Than National Average

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 21:18 IST

Delhi's crime statistics reveal a slight increase in cases against Scheduled Castes in 2024, but the city's crime rate remains significantly below the national average, according to the latest NCRB data.

Key Points

  • Delhi recorded 133 cases of crimes against Scheduled Castes in 2024, a marginal increase from 2023.
  • Delhi's crime rate against Scheduled Castes is 4.7, significantly lower than the national average of 27.7.
  • The chargesheeting rate in Delhi for cases against Scheduled Castes is 95.5 per cent, higher than the national average.
  • Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases of crimes against Scheduled Castes nationwide.

Delhi recorded 133 cases of crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SCs) in 2024, marginally higher than the 128 cases reported the previous year, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The national capital had reported 130 such cases in 2022. The NCRB data showed that Delhi's crime rate against SCs stood at 4.7 in 2024, significantly lower than the national average of 27.7.

 

Delhi's Chargesheeting Rate for SC Atrocity Cases

Delhi also recorded a chargesheeting rate of 95.5 per cent in such cases during the year, much higher than the all-India average of 82 per cent, the data stated.

National Overview of Crimes Against Scheduled Castes

Across the country, a total of 55,698 cases of crimes against SCs were registered in 2024, compared to 57,789 in 2023 and 57,582 in 2022.

State-Wise Breakdown of SC Atrocity Cases

Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 14,642, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 7,765 and Bihar with 7,549 cases.

Crimes Against Scheduled Castes in Union Territories

Among Union Territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against SCs, followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 19 cases and Chandigarh with five cases, according to the data.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Murder Cases See Marginal Decline In 2024: NCRB
Alarming Rise Of Sexual Violence Against Dalit Women
Alarming Rise Of Sexual Violence Against Dalit Women
MAPPED: Rate of crime/atrocities against Scheduled Castes in India
MAPPED: Rate of crime/atrocities against Scheduled Castes in India
Crimes against SCs, STs went up in 2020; UP, MP top charts: NCRB
Crimes against SCs, STs went up in 2020; UP, MP top charts: NCRB
States where Scheduled Castes and Tribes are most under threat...
States where Scheduled Castes and Tribes are most under threat...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

Assam CM Himanta Sarma tenders his resignation at governor house1:24

Assam CM Himanta Sarma tenders his resignation at...

Ranbir-Alia STEAL the Spotlight at Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening0:40

Ranbir-Alia STEAL the Spotlight at Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

PM Modi and Vietnamese President hold key bilateral talks at Hyderabad House3:00

PM Modi and Vietnamese President hold key bilateral talks...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO