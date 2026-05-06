Economic Offences Decline Marginally In Delhi: NCRB Data

New data reveals a slight dip in economic offences in Delhi for 2024, even as the city faces significant financial losses due to fraud and cheating, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Key Points Delhi saw a slight decrease in economic offences in 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Forgery, cheating, and fraud cases constituted the majority of economic offences reported in Delhi.

Delhi experienced the highest property losses among Union territories due to criminal breach of trust, forgery, cheating, and fraud.

Over 16,000 economic offence cases from previous years were pending investigation in Delhi in 2024.

Delhi Police arrested nearly 4,000 individuals in connection with economic offences during the year.

Economic offences in Delhi saw a marginal decline in 2024 compared to the previous two years, even as the city recorded the highest property losses among all Union territories, according to the National Crime Records Bureau data released on Wednesday.

Delhi registered 4,524 cases of economic offences in 2024, down from 4,586 in 2023 and 5,016 in 2022. The rate of total economic offences stood at 20.7 cases per lakh population.

Types Of Economic Offences In Delhi

Cases related to forgery, cheating and fraud formed the bulk of the offences, accounting for 4,237 of the total 4,524 cases recorded during the year. The number of criminal breach of trust cases stood at 254, while counterfeiting cases were 33.

Financial Losses Due To Criminal Breach Of Trust

NCRB data showed Delhi suffered massive financial losses under multiple economic offence heads. Under criminal breach of trust, the total property loss stood at Rs 219 crore, the highest among Union territories.

The category included 35 cases involving losses in the Rs 10-50 lakh range, six cases in Rs 50 lakh-1 crore, three cases in Rs 1-10 crore and 19 cases in the Rs 10-25 crore range.

Losses Due To Forgery, Cheating And Fraud

Under forgery, cheating and fraud, Delhi recorded property losses amounting to Rs 3,572 crore -- again the highest among Union territories.

This category included 673 cases involving losses in the Rs 10-50 lakh range, 296 cases in Rs 50 lakh-1 crore, 126 cases in Rs 1-10 crore, 22 cases in the Rs 10-25 crore and one case in the Rs 50-100 crore bracket.

Overall Economic Offences And Property Loss

Overall, Delhi recorded 3,791 economic offences involving property loss across categories.

Of these, 708 cases involved losses in the Rs 10-50 lakh range, 300 cases in Rs 50 lakh-1 crore, 129 cases in Rs 1-10 crore, 41 cases in Rs 10-25 crore and one case in the Rs 50-100 crore bracket.

Investigation And Arrests

Investigation data showed that 16,917 economic offence cases were pending from previous years, while 4,524 fresh cases were registered in 2024, taking the total number of cases requiring investigation to 21,441. No cases were reopened during the year.

A total of 1,141 cases were transferred to other states or agencies during investigation.

Final reports were filed in 2,040 cases, including 233 cases found false, four cases closed due to mistake of fact, mistake of law or civil disputes, 1,804 cases classified as true but with insufficient evidence, untraced or with no clue, and three cases that abated during investigation.

Police arrested 3,930 persons in connection with economic offences during the year, including 3,840 men and 90 women. Meanwhile, 3,651 persons were charge-sheeted, including 3,603 men and 48 women.