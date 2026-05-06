Delhi Reports Increase In Crimes Against Scheduled Tribes In 2024

New NCRB data reveals a rise in crimes against Scheduled Tribes in Delhi during 2024, contrasting with a national decrease in such cases.

Key Points Delhi recorded an increase in crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Tribes in 2024, according to NCRB data.

The NCRB report indicates Delhi achieved a 100 per cent chargesheeting rate in cases registered under crimes against Scheduled Tribes.

Nationally, there was a decrease in registered cases of crimes against Scheduled Tribes in 2024 compared to 2023.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra reported the highest number of crimes against Scheduled Tribes across the country.

Delhi recorded four cases of 'crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Tribes (STs)' in 2024, up from two reported in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The national capital reported no such case in 2022.

Delhi's Chargesheeting Rate

The NCRB's 'Crime/Atrocities against Scheduled Tribes' report showed that Delhi achieved a 100 per cent chargesheeting rate in 2024 in cases registered under crimes against STs.

The report, however, did not provide a crime rate for Delhi as the ST population in the city was recorded as negligible in the 2011 Census data used for the analysis.

National Crime Statistics

Across the country, a total of 9,966 cases of crimes against Scheduled Tribes were registered in 2024, compared to 12,960 in 2023 and 10,064 in 2022.

Regional Crime Data

Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of such cases at 3,165, followed by Rajasthan with 2,282 and Maharashtra with 830 cases.

The all-India crime rate against STs stood at 9.5 in 2024, while the national chargesheeting rate was 81 per cent, the data showed.

Among Union Territories, Delhi reported the highest number of crimes against STs in 2024.