Delhi Man Arrested For Cousin's Murder Revenge

Delhi Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly committing a revenge killing related to his cousin's murder, marking a significant development in a long-standing feud.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek, a 'bad character' of Ambedkar Nagar police station, was arrested in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, for the murder of Nikhil Nagar.

The murder was motivated by a long-standing feud and revenge for the killing of Abhishek's cousin, Kunal, in 2021, in which Nikhil was allegedly involved.

Abhishek allegedly admitted to planning the killing to avenge his cousin's death and had received financial assistance.

Abhishek has a history of criminal activity, with at least 18 cases registered against him, including murder and robbery.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man, who allegedly shot dead a person involved in his cousin's murder, from Himachal Pradesh after he remaining on the run for nearly two months, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek alias Bhola alias Karan, a resident of Madangir. He is a declared "bad character" of Ambedkar Nagar police station, and was apprehended from Himachal's Kullu district on April 27.

Details Of The Delhi Revenge Killing

On March 9, a firing incident happened near Bhumiya Chowk in G-Block, Madangir, where Nikhil Nagar sustained gunshot injuries and died on the spot.

Investigations revealed that Abhishek, along with co-accused -- Rahul alias Ishu -- had allegedly opened fire at Nikhil near a public toilet. Rahul was arrested earlier, while Abhishek had been absconding since the incident.

Motive Behind The Murder

The police said that Nikhil's murder was the result of a long-standing feud between two groups dating back to 2016. The rivalry escalated in 2021 after the killing Abhisekh's cousin Kunal, in which Nikhil was allegedly involved.

"The accused had planned the killing to avenge his cousin's death and had also received financial assistance from an associate," a senior officer said.

Arrest And Interrogation

Police tracked his movement to Himachal Pradesh and laid a trap near the New Manali bus stand, where he was apprehended, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that he had obtained bail earlier with the intention of targeting rivals and was planning further attacks.

Accused's Criminal History

According to police records, Abhishek is involved in at least 18 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault on public servants and violations under the Arms Act across multiple police stations in Delhi. He was also absconding during trial in several cases and had been declared a proclaimed offender in one case.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and examine his role in additional criminal activities, the police said.