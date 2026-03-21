Man wanted in Delhi murder case arrested in Gujarat after evading police for three years

After a three-year manhunt, police have arrested Atonu Halder, a 23-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection with a 2023 Delhi case, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Atonu Halder, wanted in connection with a 2023 murder case in Delhi, has been arrested in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Halder had been on the run for nearly three years and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his capture.

The murder case involves an attack by a group of individuals armed with sticks and knives, resulting in the victim's death.

Halder allegedly admitted to his involvement in the killing during interrogation after his arrest.

After fleeing Delhi, Halder moved to Mumbai, Prayagraj, and eventually Gujarat, where he was working as a store helper.

A 23-year-old reward-carrying murder accused was arrested in Gujarat after being on the run for nearly three years, police said on Saturday.

Atonu Halder, alias Atul Halder, who carried a Rs 50,000 reward for information leading to his capture, was apprehended from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Police said the case dates back to September 2023, when seven to eight individuals armed with sticks, knives and other sharp weapons attacked a person near his house in southwest Delhi.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

While six of the alleged assailants were arrested earlier, Halder remained at large, eventually being declared a proclaimed offender.

Halder's Life on the Run

At the time of his arrest in Gandhinagar, he was working as a store helper, the police said.

During interrogation, Halder allegedly admitted to his involvement in the killing.

He said he fled to Mumbai after the incident, later moving to Prayagraj and then to Gujarat.