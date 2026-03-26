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Fugitive Arrested in Delhi Murder Case After Year-Long Manhunt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 14:28 IST

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A proclaimed offender wanted for a 2022 murder in Delhi has been apprehended after a year-long manhunt, bringing a crucial development to the ongoing police investigation.

Key Points

  • Anil, a proclaimed offender in a 2022 Delhi murder case, was arrested in Alipur after absconding.
  • The accused was apprehended in Gurugram following a tip-off and subsequent police raid.
  • Anil and his associates allegedly assaulted the victim, Nazir, leading to his death in September 2022.
  • The victim's body was disposed of near Nale Wala Road in Alipur, according to police reports.
  • Two other suspects have already been arrested, while one remains at large as the investigation continues.

A proclaimed offender who was absconding in a murder case lodged against him in 2022 was arrested in Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Anil (29), was apprehended from Sheetla Colony in Gurugram. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in May 2023 by a Rohini court in connection with the case.

 

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Sheetla Colony on Tuesday and nabbed the accused. During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the murder of Nazir on September 23, 2022, they said.

He, along with his associates Ranjit, Dinesh and Ramu, allegedly assaulted the victim after consuming liquor, leading to his death, the police said.

Details of the Crime and Investigation

"The accused and his associates later disposed of the body near Nale Wala Road in Alipur using a tempo. Police had earlier arrested Ranjit and Ramu, while Anil and another accused, Dinesh, had been absconding since the incident," the officer said.

Anil, a native of Alipur, had shifted to Gurugram to evade arrest and was living there with his family. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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