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Delhi Judicial Services Officer Allegedly Commits Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 19:21 IST

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A Delhi Judicial Services official has allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • A Delhi Judicial Services official, Aman Kumar Sharma, allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung, Delhi.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests the cause of death was hanging.
  • Police have initiated inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
  • No foul play has been established, but all angles are being examined as part of the investigation.
  • Sharma served as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.

A Delhi Judicial Services official allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung area here, police said on Saturday.

According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased -- identified as Aman Kumar Sharma -- is suspected to have died by hanging, they said.

 

Police Investigation Underway

A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.

Official's Background and Career

According to official records, Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, he completed his BA LLB in 2018.

During his tenure, he dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases and served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.

With effect from October 18, 2025, Sharma had taken charge as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.

Statements Being Recorded

Police said statements of concerned persons are being recorded and relevant circumstances leading to the incident are being examined.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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