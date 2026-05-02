Delhi Judicial Services Officer Allegedly Commits Suicide

A Delhi Judicial Services official has allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points A Delhi Judicial Services official, Aman Kumar Sharma, allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung, Delhi.

Preliminary investigation suggests the cause of death was hanging.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

No foul play has been established, but all angles are being examined as part of the investigation.

Sharma served as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.

A Delhi Judicial Services official allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung area here, police said on Saturday.

According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased -- identified as Aman Kumar Sharma -- is suspected to have died by hanging, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.

Official's Background and Career

According to official records, Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, he completed his BA LLB in 2018.

During his tenure, he dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases and served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.

With effect from October 18, 2025, Sharma had taken charge as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.

Statements Being Recorded

Police said statements of concerned persons are being recorded and relevant circumstances leading to the incident are being examined.