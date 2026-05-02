Delhi Judicial Services Officer Allegedly Commits Suicide

A Delhi Judicial Services official has allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
Key Points
- A Delhi Judicial Services official, Aman Kumar Sharma, allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung, Delhi.
- Preliminary investigation suggests the cause of death was hanging.
- Police have initiated inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
- No foul play has been established, but all angles are being examined as part of the investigation.
- Sharma served as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.
A Delhi Judicial Services official allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung area here, police said on Saturday.
According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased -- identified as Aman Kumar Sharma -- is suspected to have died by hanging, they said.
Police Investigation Underway
A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.
"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.
Official's Background and Career
According to official records, Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, he completed his BA LLB in 2018.
During his tenure, he dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases and served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.
With effect from October 18, 2025, Sharma had taken charge as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.
Statements Being Recorded
Police said statements of concerned persons are being recorded and relevant circumstances leading to the incident are being examined.