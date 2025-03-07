HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Depressed' IFS officer dies by suicide

March 07, 2025 12:47 IST

An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area in New Delhi on Friday, a police officer said.

IMAGE: The IFS officer jumped from the fourth floor of a building in the MEA residential complex, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI/X

The police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected. Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

 

"The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years. We have launched an investigation into the matter," the officer said.

"Initial probe suggested that his wife and children are staying in Dehradun. He was staying on the first floor and went to the fourth floor and jumped," said the source.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
